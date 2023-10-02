Street racer action in front of police leads to court for three drivers

Three vehicles were impounded after doing burn-outs around Feilding at the weekend. (File Photo from Palmerston North's Makomako Rd)

Three vehicles were impounded, and their drivers are facing charges after doing a series of burn-outs around Manawatū on Friday night.

Many complaints were received between 11.15pm and 12.30am about street racing, mainly in rural areas around Feilding, a police spokesperson said.

At Reid Line West/Makino Rd, a car did a burnout about 10 metres away from an unmarked patrol car.

The vehicle was stopped without further incident, impounded, and the driver was summonsed to appear in court for sustained loss of traction.

The rest of the group moved to Colyton near Kimbolton Rd.

This time the burn-out was done a short distance from a marked patrol car.

Police lights and sirens were turned on, and the vehicle fled. It was not pursued, but a nearby police unit was able to spike the fleeing vehicle, which was stopped in Kimbolton Rd.

The vehicle was impounded, and the driver faced the same consequences as the first.

Other vehicles in the group headed towards Palmerston North.

A third burnout was performed on East St/Waughs Rd within a short distance of a marked patrol car, and once again, the vehicle fled after police turned on lights and sirens. It was not pursued.

A nearby unit spiked the vehicle, which carried on towards the city, coming to a stop in Milson.

The vehicle was impounded, and the driver was arrested, then granted bail, to appear in court on several charges including failing to stop, aggravated dangerous driving and reckless driving.