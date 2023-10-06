New animal shelter promises a better chance at life for impounded dogs

Palmerston North’s new $7.2 million animal shelter is on track for opening in February 2024, with a promise for better outcomes for impounded dogs.

Some 428 dogs spent time in the past year at the current run-down pound, which was called out by MPI for not meeting welfare standards for the accommodation of companion animals in 2020.

Of those impounded dogs, a total of 109 or 25.5% were euthanised because their owners did not want them or could not afford them, and they were not suitable to be released to new homes.

The number of dogs put down was a figure city councillor Mark Arnott said was “quite upsetting”, and councillor and veterinarian Lorna Johnson said it was concerning to see the number up 8.5% compared to the previous year.

She said having to accompany animals to be euthanised was the worst part of an animal control officer’s job.

Acting environmental protection services manager Aaron Thornton said some dog owners had surrendered their dogs to the pound because they could not afford to pay the fees to get them back and to continue to look after them.

Some of those dogs, although they might have been suitable for a new home, ended up amongst those that were put down.

Supplied A dog named Bear was one of the lucky ones re-homed from the Palmerston North animal shelter.

Some dogs could not be rehomed because they were classified as menacing or dangerous either because of their breed or because they had attacked a person or animal, or they failed the behaviour test staff put them through.

A total of 113 dog attacks were reported during the year including 47 on people, 51 on other dogs, and 15 on other animals.

However, there were some successes.

Forty-six dogs were found new homes, 8 more than the year before, either through the council or other agencies.

Thornton said the number of dogs adopted out could have been higher if there were better facilities for people looking to adopt a dog to meet the animals that were deemed suitable.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North's new animal shelter takes shape off Totara Rd opposite the Awapuni racecourse.

“The current facility is not set up for rehoming. Some dogs are kept for weeks, and we can’t keep them any longer.

“The new facility will enable better interaction with the public, and potential for rehoming.”

The new animal shelter will have kennels for 45 dogs in three separate blocks – an increase on the current capacity of 36.

There would be a dedicated area for pregnant dogs where they could have puppies, eight kennels for small dogs or puppies, and 11 purpose-built kennels to safely house and manage dangerous dogs.

It would also have room for all animal control staff to work on-site, and better spaces for visitors, including people considering adopting a dog.

The council let the building contract for the new pound to Lee Building Maintenance in June 2022 for nearly $5.2m plus gst, with a 15% contingency sum set aside on top.

Other costs including investigation and design, connecting services, installing CCTV systems, fixtures, fittings and furniture were expected to bring the total cost of the facility up to $7.2m.

Thornton said the animal control team had been operating short-staffed in recent months, but that would soon be remedied.

Having a full staff on-site would enable the team to take a more pro-active approach to animal control and education, he said.

People interested in rescuing a dog from the pound can check out the candidates on the council’s webpage