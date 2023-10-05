Feilding women gain access to self-testing cervical smear kits

Feilding Health Care has received supplies of self-testing cervical screening kits, designed to make smear testing more accessible and convenient.

Practice chief executive Nicky Hart said the self-test smear kits launched by Te Whatu Ora marked a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to increase the numbers of women taking part in regular cervical screening.

“In the past, people coming to Feilding Health Care had to ask for a smear test to be taken by a health care practitioner.”

But now patients had a choice.

Patients could do the self-swab at the practice and give it to a healthcare provider during their consultation, or take a self-testing kit home to collect the sample and drop it back at the practice later.

Hart said the increased flexibility and convenience of the new testing kit was a real game changer.

“These kits give women the opportunity to take the test in their own time and space. This can make a huge difference for some people because it means they don't have to deal with the stress, anxiety or discomfort that can come with clinical visits.”

The test was easy to do.

Women were encouraged to make an appointment with a nurse to talk through the simple steps of using the kit, and could then choose a setting that was more comfortable for them.

People who had produced an abnormal smear test in the past might still need to have a traditional smear test.

Approximately 180 people were diagnosed with cervical cancer each year in New Zealand, which Hart said highlighted the importance of regular screening.

“Shockingly, 85% of those diagnosed have either never been screened or have not been regularly screened.

“This statistic highlights how crucial it is for us to break down those barriers that are preventing women from getting tested.”

Anyone aged 25-69 who had a cervix and had ever been sexually active should be having regular cervical screening, Hart said.

“Cervical cancer is one of the easiest cancers to prevent, and regular cervical screening is your best defence. Having regular smear tests can help us to detect any cell changes in your cervix early, so we can act faster to prevent cervical cancer.”

People could be eligible for free cervical screening through Te Whatu Ora if they were over 30 and had never been screened or were overdue, were Māori or Pasifika, had been screened before and needed a follow-up, or if they were a community service cardholder.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late. If you’re due for your next smear test or if you’re not sure when you’re next due, or if you want to find out if you’re eligible for a free cervical screening, give us a call today on 06 323 9696.”