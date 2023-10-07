Massive group for wild night of burnouts in Palmerston North

What has been described as a 'massive congregation of street racers' was headed to Palmerston North yesterday.

The arrest of a 23-year-old man by police came at the end of a wild night of burnouts in Palmerston North, early Saturday morning.

A central intersection was blocked for hours due to hundreds of people and dozens of vehicles doing burnouts on the street.

A local said a “massive congregation of street racers” was at the intersection of Cook Street and Park Road.

They said the group had a mob mentality that would have intimidated even police officers who would face the group.

“Up until last night, I have read about it and I have seen the news and you hear about it, but until you have an understanding of that there are 150 cars and probably 300 people, you underestimate how intimidating it is.

“And how threatening they are as a group because they are all just goal-driven into doing burnouts,” they said.

They said around 12.30am Just Pl, a cul-de-sac near the intersection, was “chock-a-block” with cars.

Supplied/Supplied A 23-year-old-man has been arrested by police after he fled from police.

“There were young people turning up with their children as if they were going to watch a fireworks display. It was absolutely outrageous.”

They said this has been an ongoing issue for years now, and police were aware of the anti-social behaviour of the street racers, but they recognised that the police were also heavily under-resourced.

It was not the first time large numbers of street racers came to Manawatū, as the city council recently passed a bylaw to prohibit them from certain roads in town.

Supplied/Supplied The burnouts left heavy marks on the streets of Palmerston North.

A police spokesperson said a convoy of vehicles in the Manawatū area was the subject of several reports of illegal street racing between midnight and 3am.

“One person was arrested after their vehicle was signalled to stop and fled from police.

“The vehicle subsequently came to a stop on Ruahine Street where a 23-year-old man was taken into custody,” they said.

“He is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on Thursday 12 October.”

They said police were notified of vehicle-related offences at the intersection of Cook St and Park Rd and near Tiakitahuna on SH56.

In late May this year, Palmerston North City Council banned light motor vehicles from certain streets between 10pm and 4am Monday to Sunday.

The restrictive proposal came into effect in August, with penalties ranging from $150 to $1000 per infringement.

The amendment to the council’s bylaw was passed after a consultation was held in 2022 and the regions experienced several of these wild burnouts and street racers congregations.

However, the bylaw prohibited the congregation of cars on certain streets, and Saturday’s morning events happened on streets that were not covered by it.