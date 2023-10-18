Ōpiki bridge ownership falls to Horizons

The tangled remains of the historic Åpiki bridge cables are still dangling in the ManawatÅ« River a month after their collapse.

Options for recovering cables of the historic Ōpiki bridge that have collapsed into the Manawatū River are being developed, now that ownership of the remains of the 105-year-old bridge has been clarified.

Horizons Regional Council owns the land on which the towers sit, and after reviewing documents provided by Pouhere Taonga Heritage New Zealand, has confirmed it also owns the towers and cables.

There is no deck to the bridge – that was removed when the bridge was closed after the construction of a new state highway bridge in 1969.

Some of the cables that remained as the visual link between the towers of the bridge, fell into the river in September.

Horizons group manager for catchment operations Jon Roygard said since then the focus has been on making the area safe for river users.

The council issued a public notice closing the section of the river for water activities because of the hazard, a closure that remains in place until further notice.

“While Horizons has not previously considered itself owner of the bridge, subsequent enquiries have shown Horizons owns the bridge as well as the land surrounding it,” Roygard said.

“With ownership now clear, Horizons can continue working to produce options to make the area safe.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Solutions for restoring the Åpiki bridge cables are being considered.

“Options will then be discussed with Pouhere Taonga Heritage New Zealand and others involved before any work commences.”

Meantime, Historic Places Manawatū Horowhenua committee member and retired engineer Don Irvine has been studying the condition of the cables and their attachment over the towers and their anchors to the ground.

He said he had a draft plan for the long-term restoration of the cables which was being circulated amongst committee members for their feedback.

He had no authority to direct any work, but hoped his suggestions would be useful, he said.

Any proposal from the committee would also have to go to Heritage New Zealand.

The landmark bridge, a memorial to the area’s flax industry past, is a Category 1 historic place.

The tall chimney of the former Tane Flax Mill stands alongside the bridge tower on the Horowhenua side of the river.