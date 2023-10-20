Arohanui Hospice's Hearts and Homes tour returns

Homes are being prepared for the Arohanui Hospice Hearts and Homes tour.

Hearts and Homes, a favourite on Manawatū’s fundraising events calendar, has 11 house-proud occupants on standby to throw open the gates to their gardens and doors to their houses.

A self-drive tour of some of the district’s smartest homes, it started out in 1997 as Bows and Bells, a celebration of decorated homes brought together by long-standing Arohanui Hospice fundraiser Robyn Higgins.

Hospice fundraising partnership and events manager Kellie Montgomerie said the event provided an opportunity to see some of the loveliest homes and gardens in the region.

Beautiful styling, unique to each home, was undertaken by a mix of homeowners, volunteers, floral artists and professional florists.

Usually held every second year, the tour was a Covid-19 casualty in 2021, returning last year when it was a sell-out event, and repeating this November 17 and 18 to make up for lost time.

“It’s fair to say it’s one of the most well-loved and anticipated events in our community,” Montgomerie said.

People who started attending 25 years ago were still coming back, some with adult children and grandchildren.

Supplied Preparations are under way to present some of Manawatu's fine homes for the Arohanui Hospice Hearts and Homes tour.

“It’s designed to be an inspiring day out. Our supporters thoroughly enjoy it, and it raises vital funds for our hospice.”

The 11 sites on this year’s tour are kept secret until a week before the event, when ticket-holders receive their maps and can plan their itinerary.

The homes and gardens are a mix of urban and rural lifestyle properties, all within a 15km drive of Palmerston North.

There would be a centrally located event centre where people attending could browse and purchase from a carefully-curated assortment of home décor and gift stalls, as well as enjoy their pre-ordered morning tea or lunch in an awe-inspiring dining space.

“It’s such a well-named event,” Montgomerie said.

“Everyone involved opens their hearts generously to support the hospice, and our hearts are filled with gratitude and generosity.”

Arohanui Hospice’s Hearts and Homes tickets and more information are available at www.heartsandhomes.co.nz