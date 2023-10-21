Lives in limbo in the path of Palmerston North's industrial growth

The master plan for Te Utanganui could see industrial use of current farmland on Newbury Line.

Scores of farmers and lifestyle property owners on the north-east fringe of Palmerston North say they are in total shock as plans for industrial growth are revealed.

The city council plans to rezone 288 hectares of land to support the development of Te Utanganui, the proposed central New Zealand distribution hub.

The area for industry and supporting infrastructure and stormwater ponds is even bigger than the 177ha designated for proposed KiwiRail yards and warehouses along Railway Rd extending to Bunnythorpe.

Affected landowners were sent letters outlining the master plan this month, and the first of three information sessions at the Bunnythorpe Community Centre on Thursday night drew an unhappy gathering of about 50 people.

Most people did not want to be named as they digested what the plans meant for their lives and their homes.

One couple who had invested 40 years of their lives in their garden were distressed at the thought of what they had built being bulldozed.

“It’s a life sentence really.”

Supplied Te Utanganui master plan shows Palmerston North's planned industrial growth areas.

On Newbury Line, David and Jennifer Hebden lived on a property sandwiched between two areas of farmland that would be rezoned for industrial use in 30 years’ time.

They were concerned about how it would affect their neighbours, and could not understand why the council wanted to take away some of the richest land in the country, leaving only the floodable areas with poorer soils.

“They are taking the biggest and best parts, and leaving the crappy bits.”

Hebden said the areas, called D and E, were quite some distance from the KiwiRail development and other industrial areas.

“They’re taking prime productive land that’s earning export dollars and turning it into concrete and asphalt,” another person said.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Palmerston North neighbourhoods along a stretch of the railway could turn industrial in a decade’s time.

Another woman said after the KiwiRail designation was confirmed, residents on the opposite side of the railway who would become near neighbours of the rail hub had just been getting on with their lives, thinking the worst was over.

People had been renovating, building, thinking about putting in double-glazing, she said.

“My head is in a spin at the moment. There have been a lot of sleepless nights.”

The information session attracted many more people than just the affected landowners as news was shared through the Bunnythorpe community and with neighbours over the boundary in Manawatū district.

Bunnythorpe resident Aaron Fox, who had unsuccessfully appealed the KiwiRail designation, said the council’s plans were “outrageous”.

He said it all seemed to hinge on the KiwiRail development going ahead, something he was most dubious about unless there was significant investment available.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Pockets of farmland on the outskirts of Palmerston North have been earmarked for industrial growth.

Council chief planning officer David Murphy said the plans should not have come as a total surprise, as the direction of the city’s future industrial growth had been signalled for more than 20 years.

He said Te Utanganui was a huge opportunity for the economic growth of Manawatū

The designation of land for KiwiRail had ramped up the need for progress.

He said the council was required by the government to have a plan for growth covering the next 30 years.

Its first priority had been to provide the information to immediately affected landowners, before the plans were revealed to the wider public.

Supplied The first stage of Te Utanganui is around the existing north-east industrial zone and airport.

Murphy acknowledged now was the time for “difficult conversations” with those affected.

“We appreciate the uncertainty it creates for landowners.”

He said it was early days for the proposals, and there would be more opportunities for consultation as more detailed plans emerged.

Rezoning had to go through the District Plan change process, and designation was also a tool the council could use to secure land for critical infrastructure.

The proposals would form part of a future development strategy which would be released for public consultation as part of next year’s review of the council’s long-term plan.