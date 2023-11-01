Hodgepodge of Palmerston North street lights an expensive fail to fix

Palmerston North has been struggling to keep the street lights glowing.

It is going to cost an extra $350,000 to get all of Palmerston North’s LED street lights back in action before next winter.

More than 400 lights, some 5% of the network, are currently out of action, and many have been on the blink for months.

City council transport and development group manager Bryce Hosking said there was enough money in the council budget to fix 100 of them this year. Extra money would be needed to replace the lot.

The problems date back to the rush job to switch the city over to LED lighting in 2017 when Waka Kotahi was offering a 90% subsidy, putting several councils in competition to source supplies at the same time.

Hosking said Palmerston North ended up with about five different types of luminaires, the top unit that sits on the light pole.

Many of the fittings had failed earlier than expected, and warranties could not be claimed because not all had been attached using the recommended components.

“We have been plagued with full unit failures and have not been able to get any recourse from warranties.”

Chief infrastructure officer Chris Dyhrberg said the ad hoc selection of fittings had proven unfortunate.

“It was fantastic we took the opportunity at the time, but it has been a bit of a hodgepodge.”

Some councillors wanted to wait to approve the spending until it became clear whether Waka Kotahi would help foot the bill.

But the majority wanted to press ahead without delay.

Mayor Grant Smith said it was hugely embarrassing to drive around the city centre and arterial routes and find them in darkness.

The council had a responsibility to ensure streets were well lit and safe after dark, he said.

Cr Lorna Johnson said it would be remiss to delay.

She said in hindsight, the temptation of the Waka Kotahi subsidy for the LED switch had got the council into a mess.

She had been one of the main critics of the roll-out of the changeover when it became apparent many streets did not have enough light poles in the right places, a defect the LED lighting made apparent, which triggered a several-year-long programme of retrofitting.

“If there is anything we are here for, it’s to keep the lights on,” she said.

Hosking said council staff were in talks with Waka Kotahi about whether there might be a subsidy to relieve some of the $350,000 cost of the replacement work from rates.

Councillors Karen Naylor and William Wood said they would like to see how those talks turned out before approving the spending.

Wood said he did not want to leave the lights off, but for a couple of months delay, the work might be able to be carried out for half the price.

Deputy mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb said the council needed to act now.

She said street lighting was a fundamental service, and some people had already been waiting for months to have the problems fixed.

Cr Lew Findlay said the council should not procrastinate.

“People want the lights on, not off. They are there to glow, not just to sit there and look pretty.”