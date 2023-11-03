Final results confirm election night winners around Manawatū

Palmerston North's two confirmed MPs, Tangi Utikere re-elected for Labour, left, with Green Party list MP Teanau Tuiono.

Palmerston North, Rangitīkei, Ōtaki and Whanganui electorate results remain intact following the release of final results on Friday.

Palmerston North’s Labour MP Tangi Utikere cemented his lead over National candidate Ankit Bansal by 15,339 votes to 12,252. On election night, the votes had been 13,148 to 10,415.

The party vote confirmed the swing to National, at 12,195 votes to 11,293.

Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono scored 3162 final electorate votes, but returns to Parliament as a list MP.

In Rangitīkei, National’s Suze Redmayne extended her lead over Labour’s Zulfiqar Butt to 18,945 to 9160, and maintained the dominant party vote at 17,018 to 8993.

On election night, she held an 8626 majority to become the new MP for Rangitīkei succeeding retiring MP Ian McKelvie.

ACT’s Andrew Hoggard for Rangitīkei ended up with 5914 votes, but became a list MP on the basis of the party vote.

In Ōtaki, Labour’s Terisa Ngobi’s defeat was confirmed.

National’s Tim Costley chalked up a final result of 22,145 votes to Ngobi’s 15,874.

National also led the Ōtaki party vote by 16,520 votes to 13,709.

In Whanganui, National’s Carl Bates was elected with 18,389 votes ahead of Labour’s Steph Lewis on 12,972.