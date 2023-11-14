Cycleway projects put on hold

Work to create separated cycleways on Featherston St has been interrupted by the change of Government.

Two large cycleway and pedestrian safety projects in Palmerston North have been put on hold.

The first project was to involve two sections of Featherston St, from Botanical Rd to Aroha St and North St to Ruahine St, and the second was to make improvements to Summerhill Drive/State Highway 57.

City council chief executive Waid Crockett said the council was disappointed with the decision by Waka Kotahi to put the release of funding from the Transport Choices programme on hold pending the appointment of a new Minister of Transport.

The Transport Choices programme was part of the Labour Government’s Climate Emergency Response Fund designed to support projects that would encourage active transport and reduce carbon emissions.

The council was expecting $4.9m from the programme for the works including creation of protected, separated cycle lanes and the removal of many on-street car parks on Featherston St and for the Summerhill Drive improvements between Tennent Drive and Pacific Drive.

There was separate funding through Waka Kotahi’s Streets for People programme worth $1.87m for cycleway and pedestrian improvements on Featherston St between Aroha St and North St including through the Rangitīkei St intersection.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Students cross Featherston St from outside Mitre 10 to Palmerston North Boys' High School.

That work around Central Normal School, Palmerston North Boys’ High School, McDonald’s, Mitre 10, Countdown and the Rangitikei St intersection was not affected and would go ahead this summer as planned.

Since learning of the halt to funding for the cycleway and pedestrian improvements, the city council had asked Waka Kotahi for more clarity about the decision and what would happen next.

“We hope the incoming Government will continue to fund this important work,” Crockett said.

“Waka Kotahi is our most significant funding partner for transport initiatives in Palmerston North, and we appreciate its support for all projects which are helping to move people and goods around more efficiently and safely.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Summerhill Drive cycle and pedestrian safety improvements are on hold. (File Photo)

Staff, councillors and community members had spent thousands of hours designing the new cycle and pedestrian routes.

“We ask that when a Minister is appointed, we get the go-ahead to proceed with construction.”

The plan was to start construction over summer, during the school holidays, when the roads were less busy.

Crockett said if the money was released, the council might have to discuss when the best time would be to reschedule the work.

He said people who had worked with the council on the plans had been contacted, and would be kept up to date when more information was available from Waka Kotahi.

The council will receive $5.5m from Waka Kotahi for building new bus stops and shelters throughout the city to support new bus services from February next year. That work would not be affected by the hold on funding.