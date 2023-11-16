Battle for Waterloo almost won in Palmerston North

A sliver of Waterloo Park has been taken over by pumpkin-planting locals.

A community’s spirited defence of a scrap of reserve land near the Manawatū River in Palmerston North has convinced city councillors to retain it.

The council was proposing to swap the 11-metre-wide, 120m long dead end finger of Waterloo Park for a reserve area within the proposed Roxburgh Cres residential development next door.

Council parks activity manager Aaron Phillips said the area had acted as a buffer between houses and the current industrial zone.

The proposal was to swap it for a new reserve and river entrance in the centre of the new residential subdivision.

But neighbours roused by Tilbury Ave resident Rosemary Watson rose up in opposition, presenting 30 submissions against the plan, and a 218-signature petition.

Seeing potential for the poorly-maintained area to be used as a community garden, some residents have helped with a clean-up and planted pumpkins.

Their efforts were rewarded on Wednesday when the majority of councillors at a strategy and finance committee meeting voted 8-5 not to go ahead with the swap.

They would instead invest in opening up access to the strip of land and building a pathway to the Manawatū River park.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Residents and their cardboard friends watch city councillors debate the future of their reserve.

Their deliberations were observed by a team of residents and an audience of cardboard cut-out figures Watson installed to represent residents of surrounding streets.

She had asked to speak, but was not allowed to because she had done so earlier in the consultation process.

Cr Kaydee Zabelin was one of the most enthusiastic defenders of the reserve.

She said the public feedback was clear, leaving the council with no mandate to go ahead with the swap.

Zabelin said the damage to the council’s reputation would be embarrassing if it did not both hear and then act on the community’s wishes.

Cr Lorna Johnson said she had initially thought the land swap was the sensible and obvious thing to do, but had been surprised and convinced by the substantial number of objections.

Mayor Grant Smith, committee chairman Vaughan Dennison, deputy mayor Debi Marshal-Lobb and councillors Karen Naylor and Pat Handcock voted in favour of going ahead with the swap.

Dennison said the buffer would serve little purpose when Tilbury Ave had residential neighbours, and there was a vast amount of green space in the area for people to enjoy.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff An overgrown strip of land between homes and an industrial yard looks likely to be preserved and enhanced.

There were 17 hectares of open space within 500m of the proposed new residential area.

An attractive new river entrance in the middle of the new housing area would be of greater benefit for everyone in Palmerston North, he said.

Smith said it was a heart versus head argument, and he sided with the city’s 91,000 residents for whom the new entrance would provide the best outcome over the adjoining landowners.

The cost of foregoing the land swap would mean up to $1.3 million would have to be spent to buy and develop another reserve in the new subdivision. That was not recommended, and an existing narrow accessway to the river would be improved, without carparks or additional green space.

The revised plan was likely to involve spending about $150,000 on the Waterloo strip to pay for access, the pathway and garden preparations.

The committee’s recommendation still needs to be confirmed by the full council on December 6.