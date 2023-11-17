Restored howitzer returns to put history back into Memorial Park

Palmerston North City councillor Mark Arnott with the freshly cleaned and painted World War II-style gun at Memorial Park.

Palmerston North’s decommissioned World War II-style howitzer is back home again at Memorial Park after a volunteer effort to restore it.

In the three years that the piece of heavy artillery was at the park, it had shed a lot of paint and was deteriorating badly. But the $6000 cost estimate for repairs was not in the Palmerston North City Council’s budget.

City councillor Mark Arnott, a member of the New Zealand Military Vehicle Club, found there was enough community goodwill to get the job done.

The gun was moved to Rongotea, where club members Andrew and Trish Rowe stored it, sandblasted it back to basics, ran some repairs to make it safe, and gave it three coats of military deep-bronze green paint and two clear coats.

Supplied Lee Menefy, an owner-driver working for Elliotts Transport, manages the return of the gun to Memorial Park.

Peter Fraser from Resene Automotive & Light Industrial supplied the paint, Faye Elliott from Elliotts Transport arranged to pick it up and drop it back, Colin Hoare restored the signwriting, and city council staff members helped with the extraction and refit.

The paint was donated, as was the transport, and Arnott was on-site on Thursday to see the first children climbing over the restored piece of military history on its return.

Arnott said it was always sad to see artefacts deteriorate or be lost from their communities, but he understood the budget pressures that had threatened its future.

“This was something I could have a hand in getting done.

“There are people around who will do these things for love.”

Arnott said he hoped the next step would be to have some kind of story panel or plaque installed so people would know the history of the gun, just as other aspects of Palmerston North’s war history were being woven into the fabric of Memorial Park.

Supplied The restored howitzer back at its perch above the Memorial Park splash pad.

The gun was of a type used by the New Zealand Army during World War II, but Arnott said this one dated from the 1950s.

It was adopted by the 161st Battery of New Zealand’s 16th Field Regiment in the 1960s.

It was given to the Palmerston North RSA in 1998. For many years it stood outside the RSA’s Broadway clubrooms, and it was moved closer to the door in 2011 when the RSA sold the front part of the building.

By the end of the next year, the clubrooms were closed.

The gun went to a temporary home at the Waiouru Army Museum until its return to Palmerston North in 2020.