Manawatū River entrance open from Centennial Drive

A new walkway from Centennial Park to the ManawatÅ« River has been opened.

The Manawatū River has become even easier for Palmerston North people to access, with a new entrance open by the new Centennial Drive residential area.

The Hokowhitu Lagoon entrance is behind the former teacher’s college site off Kanuka Drive near the end of Jickell St.

City council group manager of parks Kathy Dever-Tod said the entrance included steps and an accessible ramp and rail, and had been designed and built in collaboration with Wallace Development and Rangitāne.

“As we’re heading into summer, we're pleased to provide our community with a new entrance to the river,” she said.

“It not only connects our residents with the heart of our community, the Manawatū River, but also highlights our commitment to preserving our cultural heritage here in Palmy.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff A pathway over the stopbank to the ManawatÅ« River shared pathway links into Centennial Drive.

Rangitāne representative Chris Whaiapu said there was once a “beautiful village” known as Tapu-i-houhou and Tutuparapara on the site.

“There used to be an old punga whare, and a meeting house called Manawakaitahi, that stood amongst a magnificent tōtara grove, including an ancient stand of kānuka,” he said.

“It was a food store, plentiful and in abundance with kai, covered in traditional gardens and fruit trees, and served as a great fishing spot for eels in the old mouth of the Ruahine stream, that once connected to the old lagoon, Te Ngutu, and emptied into the river.

“All that remains of this once majestic village is this area where the former teacher’s college tennis court used to be.”

Supplied Seating provided by Wallace Developments enhances a new access point to the Manawatū River.

The project was jointly funded by the city council and Wallace Development, which paid for the seating and decking area near the entrance.

The project aligned with the city's Manawatū River Framework, which aimed to enhance physical connections with the river environment, expressing Rangitāne o Manawatū’s connection with the river, and creating a destination with things to do.

To find out more about accessing our Manawatū River shared pathway, visit pncc.govt.nz.