Old poisons rounded up in hazardous waste collection

Nearly 1300kg of hazardous chemicals were dropped off at a Palmerston North City Council collection day aiming to get dangerous waste out of the community and safely disposed of.

A chemical waste drop-off day in Palmerston North in October succeeded in taking nearly 1300 kilograms of dangerous waste out of the community.

City council group manager of property and resource recovery Bryce Hosking said the result nearly doubled the volumes collected at a previous event in 2020.

The materials collected included more than 410 litres of pesticides, 275 litres of waste oil, and 200 litres of household chemicals.

About 35kg of phosphorous, a highly-hazardous substance, was also handed in.

Some people brought in Lindane, Paraquat, Dieldrin, and 2,4-D, some in extremely-dated cannisters.

“Even with not-so-great weather, 121 awesome people signed up, and 105 of them actually showed up to do their bit,” Hosking said.

“This turnout, rain or shine, shows how much our community cares about getting rid of waste the right way.”

The council was assisted by 3R who helped run the event.

Hosking said if chemicals ended up in the wrong place, they could cause damage.

“Never tip chemicals down your drains outside – this can travel to our wastewater treatment plant where it damages our equipment, or it could end up directly in our waterways.”

For more information on what items can be disposed of and where, visit www.pncc.govt.nz/Services/Rubbish-and-recycling/What-goes-where