Jaycee Trust supports two Palmerston North athletes

Jaden Hita, 17, from Palmerston North Boys’ High School, is travelling to Mexico with the NZ Junior Men's Black Sox Softball Team.

Two young Palmerston North athletes have been awarded $5000 Jaycee Trust Travelling Fellowships.

They are 17-year-old softball player Jaden Hita, and Paralympian skier and snowboarder Jayden Glentworth.

Both are already overseas.

Hita has been selected for the New Zealand Junior Men’s Black Sox softball team competing in Mexico.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Jayden Glentworth broke his back in a mountain bike crash four years ago and is working on his dream of qualifying for the Winter Paralympics.

Glentworth is on a three-month trip to British Columbia and Colorado for training for the 2024 USA and Canadian Alpine Skiing Nationals and the Americas Cup.

Both were planning to share their experiences to encourage and train others on their return.

Selection panel chairwoman Lorna Johnson said it was an honour to be part of the two young men’s projects.

“These young individuals are shining examples of what our community represents – determination, ambition and the power to inspire.”