Globe Theatre manager and technician up for awards

Palmerston North’s Globe Theatre manager Gerry Keating and technician Brayden Cowie are in the running for Entertainment Venues Association New Zealand Awards.

Keating was nominated by theatre trust chairperson John Adams as team leader of the year.

Adams said the theatre had never been busier, and that was down to Keating’s hard work.

He was in the final three for team leader of the year in the small venue category.

Adams said Keating had a fantastic attitude and work ethic that created a wonderful atmosphere at the theatre.

“The theatre is buzzing with so many acts coming to perform. And nothing is too hard for Gerry.

“Feedback from our hirers continually contains comments about how wonderful Gerry is to work with and how they appreciate everything he does to make their visit a success. You only have to walk into the foyer to hear Gerry laughing and having banter with our patrons.”

In the past year, the theatre hosted 580 user groups, half of them for performances.

Supplied Globe Theatre technician Brayden Cowie is a finalist in the Entertainment Venues Association New Zealand Awards for team member of the year.

Keating nominated Cowie for team member of the year.

“Brayden has been a part of the Globe Theatre for many years and knows everything there is to know about the workings of the theatre.”

He had been the technician for many years and had played a huge role in the recent upgrade of the theatre sound and lighting equipment.

“Brayden is not just a technician. He performs maintenance, helps out at the doors and the bar, and

generally is there to do whatever is needed to help make the theatre a success.”

The awards will be announced at the annual conference in Dunedin at the end of November.