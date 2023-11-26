Creative ideas blossoming with Earle Trust encouragement

At the Earle Creativity and Development Trust awards (clockwise from top left): Darryn Joseph, trust founder Dick Earle, Kate Louise Elliott, Tania Kopytko, Paula Allen and Iraja Max Haas da Silva on trumpet.

Talented creators from around Manawatū and Rangitīkei have just received nearly $100,000 to see their books, plays and drama come to life.

In the past decade, the Earle Creativity and Development Trust has invested more than $750,000 in projects that have brought creative ideas to fruition for the benefit and enjoyment of communities around the region and beyond.

Founded by former university academic Dick Earle and his late wife Mary, the trust’s fund was further boosted by former NZ Pharmaceuticals boss Richard Garland.

Earle, aged 93, said the goal was to keep investing income from the trust into the arts, science and technology in perpetuity.

He said the idea of the trust was that creativity should be stimulated, encouraged and taught.

About 100 people had received grants for projects that had benefited not just themselves and their immediate circles, but society as a whole, Earle said.

He said he was delighted to have been able to help harness creativity in the region, and to provide the stimulus and resources that helped recipients to achieve their goals.

This year, five music projects and seven in history and literature received grants.

The biggest award went to Samantha Millar and the Salvation Army to extend its Just Brass project working to build musical skills and confidence in young students, and to create a development band.

Tanya Kopytko and a group of colleagues “with unusual names” received $12,000 for Untold Stories, an exhibition capturing the stories of World War II refugees who had settled in the area.

Sai Shravan Natarajanm​ was awarded $10,650 for a new orchestral work for the Manawatū Sinfonia, In This Corner of the World.

Centrepoint Theatre was granted $10,000 to assist its former artistic director and prolific playwright Alison Quigan to write, Feilding Farmers Market.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Christine Archer-Lockwood previews plans for a guitar and choral concert by Guy Broadley and Renaissance Singers.

Guy Broadley and The Renaissance Singers, return awardees after winning a 2021 grant for Mallets and Melody, a concert for voices and 26 percussion instruments and ngā taonga pūoro, received $8800 for the next project, Far Out! Godwits, Guitars and Songsters.

Writer, broadcaster and arts administrator turned poet Paula Allen was granted $7000 for a book of poems, Hope Defiant.

The Manawatū Woodworkers Guild received $7000 for its written history, Homegrown Woodcraft, which project participant Robyn Salisbury said would ensure it would be elevated from a folder tucked away in a library to something fitting of the beautiful woodcraft its members had created.

Introduced by judging panel spokesman Chris Gallavin as New Zealand’s most prolific author, Massey University associate professor in Māori language Darryn Joseph, transitioning to becoming a full-time writer, received $5300 for his next project, Kōkiri. Joseph has already written dozens of books for Māori immersion education in schools and beyond.

Others to receive funding were Mātairangi Mahi Toi Māori for the Manawatū part of a Māori artist in residence programme ($3200), the Gumboots, Brass and Wind Ensemble for student music tuition and a performance ($7000), Bruce Omundsen for the centenary history of the Manawatū Scottish Pipe Band, and established writer and performer Zak Rodgers for, The Cure for Gravity ($3000).