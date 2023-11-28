Game-changer for heart treatment at Palmerston North Hospital

Registered cardiology nurses Jibitha Mathew and Sajith Raveendran Pillai Laila, and cardiac nurse Pradish Pareary Ramachandran prepare for treating patients at Palmerston North Hospital's new cath lab.

Palmerston North Regional Hospital will soon be able to spare heart patients a trip to Wellington to have stents put in to open blocked arteries.

A new cath lab built as part of a $33 million upgrade of the hospital’s surgical services floor has been completed and staff will start treating patients there in December.

The procedure for inserting stents, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), will be provided from the New Year.

Te Whatu Ora MidCentral operations executive Lyn Horgan said being able to have the procedure closer to home would benefit up to 200 patients a year.

Up until now, people have been able to have diagnostic angiograms in Palmerston North, but if it was found they needed stents, they had to go on a regional waiting list to have the procedure in Wellington.

The new service would roll diagnosis and treatment into one procedure.

Around 420 people a year have been having angiograms at the hospital, with about 40% of them needing to be referred to Wellington.

The improved cardiac services based at the hospital would benefit a range of patients.

“The cardiology team currently undertakes pacemaker insertions using our general theatre suite and the medical imaging service to perform angiograms,” Horgan said.

“Now, with our dedicated cath lab, these procedures can be undertaken there, freeing up theatres and diagnostic equipment for other patients.”

Supplied Cardiology nurses Jibitha Mathew and Jeothi Dileep Kumar, cardiac procedure nurse Pradish Pareary Ramachandran, cardiology nurse Sajith Raveendran Pillai Laila and pharmacist Ben Hickman check out the new cath lab.

The main equipment in the cath lab costing $1.7m arrived on site in October.

The lab is a large room, with control and computer rooms alongside, and a small storage area and scrub bay for the interventional cardiology team.

There were specialist imaging systems for viewing coronary arteries and the cardiac structure, and advanced haemodynamic systems for monitoring patients.

Cardiologists would be able to see the coronary arteries and any blockages, assess how well the blood was flowing to and from the heart, and treat any blockages at the same time.

Hospital lead cardiologist Dave Tang said it was a game-changer for MidCentral, for neighbouring communities and the region.

“The national target for a PCI is within three days of diagnosis.

“With the new cath lab in our region, we will be able to meet that target more easily and provide better outcomes for our patients.”

The cath lab will operate from Monday to Friday, in partnership with Wellington Regional Hospital.

It would provide extra capacity to meet increasing demand across the region, Horgan said.