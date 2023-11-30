Charity auction and gifts boost Children's ED appeal

The fundraising campaign for a Children’s ED at Palmerston North Regional Hospital is within $20,000 of the target needed to start building before Christmas.

The Palmerston North Hospital Foundation appeal was boosted by more than $130,000 by a charity auction and movie night at Focal Point Cinema on Monday.

That brought the tally to $480,000 for the $680,000 project.

Foundation board member Vicki Stewart said the event attracted abut 100 people for the auction and movie premiere of Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins.

A pounamu necklace and a scaffolding voucher were amongst the big ticket items that contributed to the $30,000 proceeds from the auction.

In addition, Sir Patrick Higgins and family pledged $50,000 to the appeal.

Another $50,000 came from the Rotary Club of Awapuni.

Club board member Fraser Bell said the donation continued the club’s past support of the hospital’s Emergency Department, which included paying for the whānau room and children’s playroom in the waiting area.

“We’re thrilled to support another meaningful project that will benefit sick children and their families,” he said.

Stewart said the Children’s ED would be a much-needed addition to the hospital.

It would include a separate waiting area, four additional beds, a dedicated treatment room, and child-friendly decor alongside specialised equipment, furniture, distraction and play equipment.

“We’re so thankful to everyone who showed up to our fundraising evening to help this worthwhile cause.”

The foundation still needed another $20,000 before it could commit to starting construction.

People who would like to help could visit www.pnhospitalfoundation.co.nz or donate through https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/childrens-emergency-department-project