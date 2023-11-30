Multi-million dollar council plans under the knife

Palmerston North City Council grappling to come up with a long-term plan ratepayers can afford.

Cutting services, delaying renewal work, hiking fees and charges and borrowing more money are amongst the options on the table for the Palmerston North City Council to help avoid imposing unaffordable rates rises.

The first public debate about preparations for next year’s long-term plan review has revealed an overwhelming raft of spending demands and requests for next year, and for the next decade.

The council started the first of four days of meetings on Wednesday facing a 14.3% rates rise for 2024/25 just to cover basic operations, even before building anything new.

Mayor Grant Smith said it could be the hardest long-term plan the council has ever faced.

He said Palmerston North was not alone in facing huge challenges that demonstrated an urgent need for an overhaul of the way local government was funded.

It was the first time the city council had laid out its potential costs so far ahead of considering a draft plan for consultation in the New Year.

Smith said it was a big discussion, and he was prepared to give councillors as much time as it took to pare down the list and get to a draft they were prepared to consult the public about.

They started looking at the wish list of capital spending and spending on renewing assets.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith says funding for local government needs to change.

Chief infrastructure officer Chris Dyhrberg said it would not be possible or affordable to increase spending on renewals to the $43m a year that would be desirable, especially for roading.

But delaying renewals carried a high risk that things would break, services would be disrupted, and expensive urgent repairs would be needed.

The wish-list of capital projects was even more unmanageable at a starting point of $2873m over ten years.

Even if it could be done, the council would not be able to raise enough money.

Raising its debt to revenue ratio from 200% to 250% was recommended, but even so, it would not be enough to cover much more than what the council was legally obliged to do and things that were critical.

There would only be about $100m the council could invest in a list of strategic programmes, initially sitting at $526m over ten years.

One of the legal requirements and the most expensive single item on the list was $647m for the wastewater treatment and discharge upgrade Nature Calls.

With the change of government and abandonment of the Three Waters reforms, that cost would continue to be the council’s responsibility.

Chief financial officer Cameron McKay is recommending that project be paid for through an external funding mechanism.

That could be using the Government’s Infrastructure Funding and Financing Special Purpose Vehicle to borrow the money on the council’s behalf.

That would remove the debt from the council’s books, but ratepayers would still be stung with repayment costs amounting to a possible $900 per property through a separate levy.

The council resumes its deliberations on Friday looking in more detail at its desired capital spending, and will put operational spending in the spotlight at two further meetings before Christmas.

No decisions have yet been made.