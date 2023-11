Police inquiries into the woman's disappearance are ongoing.

A woman is missing near Waitārere Beach, Horowhenua.

A police spokesperson said they have been searching for a woman since 3pm on Thursday, after she was reported missing and her car was located on the beach near the river mouth.

They said the car had been towed since then and police were speaking to a number of people.

A post on Facebook said the woman was last seen walking towards a nearby forest.

More to come.