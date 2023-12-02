Water works threaten to cripple Palmerston North City Council

The cost of Palmerston North’s wastewater upgrade is only half of its three waters affordability problems.

Retaining responsibility for water, wastewater and stormwater is threatening to break the bank for the Palmerston North City Council.

It is considering budgets of $1.118 billion in the first version of its draft long-term plan to meet legal and critical upgrades to water infrastructure.

The biggest single item on the list is its Nature Calls wastewater management, treatment and discharge upgrade, which has blown out to an estimated $647 million.

Cr Vaughan Dennison described it as a watershed moment, Cr Lorna Johnson said it made it difficult for the council to plan to do more than 20% of its strategic work, and Mayor Grant Smith said central government would have to help.

The council found itself considering an unaffordable plan because it had earlier anticipated responsibility for the three waters would transfer to one of the entities proposed by the Labour Government.

The new National-led Government promised to overthrow the Affordable Waters reforms, leaving the council to assume it would retain those services for the foreseeable future.

While the council is still working through its budgets in a series of meetings before Christmas, it has already indicated several ways it will try to balance the books.

It is assuming it will have to change its borrowing rules, so it can raise more debt, and is cutting back on the amount of renewals it will carry out to maintain existing assets.

Even with borrowing more, after unavoidable capital spending and seeking other methods to raise loans, it would have only $100m left over ten years to pay for a desired list of $526m worth of strategic works.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith says the Government must help pay for water infrastructure.

Smith said the government would have to help.

He said Palmerston North would be affected as badly as any council with the new wastewater project, “arguably the most expensive wastewater plant in the whole country”.

“The Government share has got to happen or the whole of three waters will bring the entire local government sector down quite quickly.”

Johnson said responsibility for the three waters was a huge burden for ratepayers.

The council is considering applying for a Crown Infrastructure Partners loan to cover Nature Calls, which took the debt off the council’s balance sheet.

However, ratepayers would still be paying the bill through a separate levy.

“It does not matter how it is paid for ... it’s going to be the people of the city who pay.”

David Unwin/Stuff Palmerston North city councillor Vaughan Dennison suggests spending on three waters will break the bank for the council.

Dennison said having all responsibility for three waters fall back on the city council was a total joke.

“It breaks the bank.”

The bills would be particularly difficult for ratepayers at a time when inflation was high and people were struggling to pay their mortgages.

He suggested the council could slow down progress towards the new wastewater scheme to delay spending.

It has filed consent applications for resource management consents with Horizons Regional Council.

Cr Brent Barrett said he shared concerns about the scheme’s affordability, but pushed back against the idea, “that we should take our foot off the accelerator regarding the consents”.

Council meetings will continue during Christmas week, looking for savings in operational budgets, and trying to squeeze in some new strategic projects.

A fresh draft of the long-term plan will be presented in the New Year for further discussion before being released for public consultation.