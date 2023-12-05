Affording Aokautere poses a major challenge for council

Aokautere residents wanting to get to the Summerhill shopping centre face the barrier of crossing State Highway 57.

Palmerston North’s residential area needs to grow at Aokautere, but the city council is contemplating bills it cannot afford to pay in order to get it ready for more housing.

A commissioner’s hearing into the case for changes to the District Plan to enable more homes, a retirement village and neighbourhood centre to be built up the hill from most of the city has started with breaking news about the council’s inability to pay for it.

City council chief planning officer David Murphy said two things were driving the need for the rezoning of more land for residential use at Aokautere, and the proposal for a structure plan directing the shape of development including more medium-density choices.

One was the national policy statement on urban development which required the city to increase the amount of greenfield land available to meet housing demand.

The other was an attempt to take an area which had developed in an ad hoc way, with long cul-de-sacs and driveways, and help join it up with connections to create a more coherent neighbourhood.

For example, one of the principal roads, Pacific Drive, wound along 3.5km of a plateau above gullies, and then stopped.

The way people got into the neighbourhood, across State Highway 57 from shops and the rest of the city, would also require intersection improvements to enable people to cross more safely.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff A footpath suddenly stops along the side of SH57 (Aokautere Drive) between Johnstone Drive and Cashmere Drive interrupting the route pedestrians might use.

The rezoning of additional land for housing, along with a plan for development of already-residentially zoned land, would create about 1000 extra sections, and would protect and enhance the series of gullies.

Murphy said landowners in the area would benefit through rezoning of more of their properties for housing, but the council would lay down rules about how they developed.

He said it was not enough for the council to simply provide enough land zoned for residential use.

The land needed to be “infrastructure ready” with services in place to enable building to go ahead and residents to move in.

The roading projects alone that were identified as important to make that happen added up to some $41 million over ten years.

The city council just days ago made an interim decision guiding preparation of its draft long-term plan indicating it could not afford to borrow that much money on top of everything else it needed or wanted to do.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Aokautere to the left, Summerhill and the rest of Palmerston North to the right of State Highway 57.

The recommendation it is working on is to include the first $9.2m for roading projects in its draft plan for the next three years, and to borrow the money.

Beyond that, the remaining projects would have to be paid for through some sort of external funding, otherwise the council would breach its debt limits.

Murphy said the council would be able to review that situation in three years’ time.

There was a possibility that the timing and necessity for some of the transport work to be completed before housing development went ahead might change depending on evidence presented during the hearing.

The proposed plan change has attracted 107 submissions, with many of them to be heard.

The hearing, chaired by independent commissioner David McMahon, is set down to go all week, with potential to continue next week.