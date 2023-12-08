Celebration of women's talents moves from football to art on the wall

Palmerston North artist Gemma Yiannoutsos is painting a mural of singer Hana Tamatea in Linton St.

Long after hosting the victorious Spanish FIFA Women’s World Cup team, Palmerston North is still basking in the afterglow, celebrating high-achieving women in its midst.

Local street artist Gemma Yiannoutsos has been hard at work, when the weather has allowed, creating a new mural on the back of the Pak’N Save building in Linton St.

Her inspiration is Palmerston North performer Hana Tamatea, a well-recognised vocalist in the band Ripple Effect, a regular at local concerts.

Some $30,000 from a $195,000 grant from the Department of Internal Affairs Hine te Hiringa fund, set up to encourage more girls and women to reach the top of their game, is being used to pay for the artwork.

The fund was set up to bring lasting benefits to world cup host cities.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Gemma Yiannoutsos’ mural behind Pak ’N Save in Palmerston North is nearing completion.

Palmerston North city council head of events Luke McIndoe said the mural was going to be a beautiful addition to the city’s streetscape.

“Thanks to Hine te Hiringa funding, we are continuing to celebrate women’s achievements and foster the next generation of female leaders through art and inspiration.”

Yiannoutsos has artists Jacob Wilson, aka Cat Scabs, and Henrietta Te Whata, aka Approved Vandal, collaborating with her on the art.

They started sketching and painting back in November, aiming to get most of it done in a week, but a series of rainy days set progress back and moved the deadline out to Saturday.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The sketched mural by Gemma Yiannoutsos Farrell starts popping with colour part way through the creation.

Completion of the mural will be celebrated with a public party, Beats, Bites and Brushes, from 10am until 2pm.

There will be beats – including entertainment and music performed by Tamatea, and bites – a line-up of food trucks, and brushes – including a children’s art workshop.

“While we’re wanting to empower women and the next generation of female leaders, this isn’t just for the girls and ladies,” McIndoe said.

“Everyone is welcome.”

The balance of the Hine te Hiringa money has been spent on a speaker series, pop-up play, a football leadership programme and promotions.