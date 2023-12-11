Bus service designed for people who currently don't use buses

Electric buses for Palmerston North's new urban fleet are rolling off the production line in China.

Palmerston North’s new electric bus service, offering twice as many trips as the current timetable, has been designed to get a whole new demographic of commuters out of their cars and saving money.

Horizons Regional Council chairperson Rachel Keedwell and passenger transport committee chairman Sam Ferguson are talking up their vision for a city with fewer cars and less carbon emissions.

The new bus network, due to be launched on February 19, is already under attack from those who will have to walk further to catch a bus on one of the newer, more direct routes with fewer stops.

The councillors said they understood there was concern from those who would lose a bus stop near their front gate, but they could not afford to maintain all current services as well as increase frequency on others.

Their focus was on the people who currently did not use public transport because the current routes were too complicated, too infrequent and the buses were too slow to reach their destination.

SUPPLIED New electric buses are rolling out for use in Palmerston North.

“It will be the modern transport network that people deserve,” Ferguson said.

He said there was little incentive to catch a bus if it would take 40 minutes to complete a trip that people could drive in 10 minutes.

The new services would take away the anxiety related to which side of the road to stand on to catch one of the traditional loop-services, and the anxiety of missing the bus, as another would be along in 15 minutes at peak times.

For some people, the walk to the bus stop would be longer, but there would be shelter and seats on inbound routes, so they could wait in comfort.

The 42 electric buses themselves would be more comfortable, with more space at the front for wheelchairs, walkers and pushchairs.

Supplied Electric buses for Palmerston North's new urban fleet have more room for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Most of the services would pass through the Main St terminal, but would just drop off and pick up passengers – the old pulse system of all buses leaving at once would be gone.

For people transferring to another route, the wait would be about seven and a half minutes.

There would be other places around the city where routes would cross over allowing for transfers.

Weekday trips will increase from 324 to 610 a day, extending to 9pm. On Saturdays there will be 428 services, up from 107, and on Sundays there will be 428 also, up from 77.

Ashhurst will also have improved services, going up from four return trips on weekdays and one on Saturdays, to seven on weekdays and four on Saturdays and Sundays.

The new service will start with a month of free fares to encourage people to try it.

The costs will show on people’s regional rates bill – at $11 a year per $100,000 capital value of their property – so $55 a year for a $500,000 property.

Adult Bee card fares of $2 a trip would be capped at $16 a week, after which travel would be free.

Keedwell and Ferguson said they envisaged families would be able to cut back to one car, with young people able to move around the city safely and independently, as well as adults.

Young people moving on to study or work could be able to avoid the expense of buying a car at all.

“It’s about delivering freedom,” Ferguson said.

“We are confident that for the majority, this will be a fantastic improvement.”

They said they did not expect patronage to soar immediately, but experience with the new Te Ngaru The Tide service in Whanganui was a promising example that people would make the move.

Patronage had grown from 5343 in March to 8515 in November, while across the whole Whanganui network, patronage doubled in that time.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Roslyn bus user Annemarie Young (left) asks Maureen McArdle to sign a petition asking Horizons to keep their bus routes.

Meantime, the campaign to save some of the neighbourhood routes that will be sacrificed is ramping up.

Roslyn bus user Annemarie Young is collecting signatures from people, many without alternative transport, calling for a rethink.

She said there were many people who had limited mobility who would not be able to walk the extra distance, likely to involve crossing busy four-lane Main St, to make the trip into town.

A protest meeting has been called for January 31 at 1.30pm at the Senior Citizens Hall in Main St.