Climate risks from Aokautere development spelt out

Climate concerns have been raised about Palmerston North's Aokautere becoming the city's most car-dependent suburb.

Palmerston North’s Aokautere would become the city’s most car-dependent suburb if plan changes to shape further residential development there went ahead, a resource management panel has heard.

Submitter Robert McLachlan said the commissioners should place a moratorium on the single-home suburban sprawl that proposed changes to the city’s District Plan would allow.

Although there would be areas of medium-density housing, the overall density would be exceptionally low, constrained by the network of gullies and wide streets.

“In the present climate emergency, it would be disastrous,” McLachlan said.

The development of around 1000 extra sections would double the volume of traffic heading down the hill and across the Fitzherbert Bridge into the central city to about 16,000 vehicles a day.

Parts of that route were already at capacity, and unwelcoming and unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists.

“The location is terrible for schools, with no options for primary-aged children to travel to school independently. This will further lock in car dependency.

“Even the supermarket will be 3.5km away from the far end of the suburb.”

McLachlan said the city council should be working on solutions to decrease emissions rather than increase them.

Given that the hearing panel chaired by David McMahon is unlikely to reject the plan change outright, other submitters with worries about stormwater management, climate change, road safety and traffic patterns sought measures to mitigate those issues.

David Unwin/Stuff Green Corridors volunteer Rosemary Gear encourages further protection of Aokautere's gullies.

One of them was Moonshine Valley resident Rosemary Gear, a retired biochemist and volunteer for Green Corridors, a group that has planted thousands of natives to enhance and restore gullies in the area.

Along with more than 60 other signatories, she said she welcomed plans to protect the gullies by zoning them for conservation and amenity use.

She said urban development had already caused “horrendous” damage to slopes that were fragile and liable to erosion and slippage.

Gear said in the more than 30 years she had lived in Moonshine Valley, next door to the Aokautere plan change area, she had already seen an increase in sudden and incredibly heavy rain events.

It would be really dangerous if further urban development did not include requirements for sections to include permeable areas, with detention ponds located well away from the edge of the gullies.

David Unwin/Stuff The Adderstone Reserve gully is part of a network being returned to nature by Palmerston North's Green Corridors volunteers.

Other Moonshine Valley residents have supported the submission of neighbour Brett Guthrie, who has pleaded for height and distance restrictions that would prevent new two-storey homes overlooking their valley.

On the final day of the hearing, submitter Bruce Wilson, until recently an Aokautere resident, said the management of land instability and stormwater was critical.

“The proposed growth area will enable much greater volumes of immediate stormwater flow with the consequent risk to property, and perhaps, life.”

He and Chris Teo-Sherrell also spoke about the need for roading improvements, especially to support safe cycling and walking, before further development went ahead.

Teo-Sherrell said he largely agreed with McLachlan’s call to put the whole plan on hold and avoid allowing subdivisions to be so far away from the rest of the city.

But given development was already going ahead, he urged the commissioners to set some standards that would make the roads and connections as safe as possible for everyone.

The commissioners have closed the public part of the hearing to consider the recommendations they will put forward for a city council decision.