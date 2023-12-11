Mini golf helps raise funds for community causes

The Middle Districts Lions Esplanade mini golf course, opened in October 2022, is helping to pay for grants to community causes. (file photo)

Palmerston North Esplanade Mini Golf patronage and the sale of Christmas cakes has enabled the Middle Districts Lions Club to dispense nearly $100,000 in grants in 2023.

More than 30,000 people have played mini golf, an activity supported by other Lions clubs in Palmerston North.

The club sold and wholesaled to other Lions clubs around the country some 23,400 Christmas cakes.

The money raised has been paid out to causes based on criteria reflecting the Lions’ 8 pillars of service – childhood cancer, diabetes, disaster relief, environment, humanitarian, hunger, vision and youth.

Recipients this year included Hawkes Bay Cyclone relief – $10,000, Manawatū Scottish Society building repair – $9000, Gillies McIndoe Institute Cancer Research – $30,000 over three years, a laptop for a parent caring for a disadvantaged child – $1000, Ross Intermediate safe cycling initiative, two bikes – $1500, Ronald McDonald House, Wellington, child cancer room sponsorship – $22,500 over three years, Palmerston North Hospital Foundation new Children’s ED – $20,000, and free passes to mini golf for a variety of smaller community initiatives – $2000.