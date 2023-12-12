Beam electric scooters riding away from Palmerston North

Beam scooters will be withdrawn from Palmerston North on December 15.

Palmerston North is going Beam-less from the end of the week with Beam Mobility deciding there is not enough room for three escooter operators in the city.

Flamingo and Lime also hire out escooters in Palmerston North, and have done since their introduction in November 2021.

In July this year, the city council renewed all of their licences to operate for a period of three years, with a combined fleet of nearly 600 escooters.

Beam's general manager for Australia and New Zealand, Tom Cooper, has confirmed they will be “pausing” their operations in the city.

“We are committed to delivering a high quality of community-centric service to cities and communities in which we operate, and have made the decision to pause operations in Palmerston North, where the current level of demand in the city does not require three shared micromobility operators,” he said.

“We’re proud to have brought zero-emissions transportation to Palmerston North for the past two years, and continue to be in contact with Palmerston North City Council about future opportunities.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Frederick Conquer, expansion manager for Beam, swaps the battery from an escooter two years ago. The company is at least temporarily leaving Palmerston North. (file photo)

Council chief customer officer Kerry-Lee Probert said Beam let the council know in late November that they were pausing operations.

Their permit remained current, and they would be able to resume operations any time they chose.

The door was still open for any other operator to apply for a permit to hire out escooters, as the council did not put a cap on either the number of operators or the size of their fleets.

Palmerston North people took to escooters with enthusiasm two years ago.

Flamingo’s pink scooters were taken out for about 5000 rides in the first week alone, while Beam’s purple escooters were hired on average four times a day.

By June 2023, a city council report showed Palmerston North was sporting the third largest escooter hire fleet in the country, with 595 available, and an average of 900 trips taken each day, which was the fourth-highest recorded use in New Zealand.

By September 2023, there had been a total number of 564,300 trips taken, clocking up some 1.1 million kilometres.