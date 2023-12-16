Streetscape upgrades for The Square and Cuba St challenged

Proposals to extend the Cuba St road layout all the way to CET Arena have been challenged.

Street and footpath upgrades around Palmerston North’s Square and in Cuba St are projects remaining in the city council’s 10-year plan by the narrowest of margins.

City councillors William Wood and Karen Naylor proposed cutting funding for the projects, worth $22 million and $5.7m respectively.

Their bid failed, but only by a narrow 7-8 vote on both projects.

The city centre project known as Streets for People would redevelop the roads and footpaths around The Square and Broadway in a style similar to the $2.4m makeover from Church St to Main St that was completed in 2020.

The total cost of the project extending beyond 10 years was most recently estimated at $48m, with Wood attempting in June this year to pull the plug.

It survived by a narrow 7-5 vote at that time.

The Cuba St project would link the already-upgraded sections from Rangitīkei St to Pitt St and extend along to CET Arena to create an appealing pedestrian route from the central city to the venue.

Wood said dropping the two projects would be “a big lumpy removal” that would help the council to live within its debt limits and keep rates rises under control.

David Unwin/Stuff People came for the re-opening of Square East after its makeover in 2020.

The narrowing of the traffic lanes on the section of The Square already completed had made the area hard to access, and the wide footpath and street furniture had attracted anti-social groups of young people, he said.

He also could not see how removing 60 car parks along Broadway could possibly help an area featuring busy food and hospitality businesses.

Naylor said the level of investment proposed was disproportionate to the value it would provide.

Mayor Grant Smith said he could understand councillors wanting to save money, but the city centre needed work.

“We need a vibrant city centre.”

Smith said some of the footpaths were 38 years old, and where pebbles had gone from the pavers, it made it hard work to walk around, especially for women in high-heel shoes.

The interior layout of Te Marae o Hine/The Square was world-class, he said, and it made sense to improve the streets around the edges.

He said there was scope to retain some things, like trees, to help make the dollars go further.

Cr Rachel Bowen said it was important for the council to invest in the central city to encourage private investors such as Safari Group, which was planning to build a hotel on the old Post Office site on the corner of Main St.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Plans to make Cuba St more pedestrian-friendly all the way to CET Arena are proving to be contentious.

Cr Leonie Hapeta also spoke in defence of both projects which she believed were well-supported by the business people she had spoken to.

Cr Pat Handcock said the city centre needed investment to prevent urban decay and help prevent crime through environmental design.

On Cuba St, he asked, what was the point of upgrading most of the street without completing the link to CET Arena’s modern entrance.

How they voted:

Those in favour of cutting the projects: Mark Arnott, Lew Findlay, Lorna Johnson, Billy Meehan, Karen Naylor, William Wood, Kaydee Zabelin.

Those opposed to the cuts: Brent Barrett, Rachel Bowen, Roly Fitzgerald, Pat Handcock, Leonie Hapeta, Debi Marshall-Lobb, Orphee Mickalad and Grant Smith.