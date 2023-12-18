Kāinga Ora's Church St housing plan approved

Flats at 518 Church St are being removed in preparation for a 63-unit Kāinga Ora housing development.

Preparations are under way for building one of Kāinga Ora’s largest housing developments in Palmerston North.

The Palmerston North City Council has granted resource consent for the plans for 63 one and two-bedroom units in Church St, between Victoria Ave and Albert St.

Contractors have moved in to begin the dismantling and demolition of flats at 518 Church St to complete clearance of the development site.

Kāinga Ora homes and communities regional director for Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū Graeme Broderick said the agency had owned the flats since 2020.

The units were upgraded and leased to the Salvation Army for transitional housing until the lease agreement ended in the middle of this year.

“We made minor improvements to bring them up to our standards. This work included, for example, roof repairs and installing heating, and was carried out by external contractors.”

He did not say how much money had been invested in that work.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Units used for transitional housing are making way for one of KÄinga Ora's biggest developments in Palmerston North.

The units were now being taken apart, a task that was expected to be finished in February.

Broderick said Kāinga Ora tried to relocate or deconstruct buildings wherever it could.

A licensed removalist was working on a clearance report that would detail where all the materials ended up, and how some would be reused.

Uncontaminated materials that would be recycled if possible included concrete, timber, windows, metals such as aluminium and copper, glass and roofing.

Once building consent has been granted, Kāinga Ora would start on construction of the 63 new homes, including 21 built to full universal design standards.

The development would include two and three-storey buildings with a central outdoor community space where people could gather.

The Church St development is part of Kāinga Ora’s plans to build 500 new homes across the city in Roslyn, Hokowhitu, Takaro, the city centre, Terrace End, West End, Awapuni and Highbury. Some are already completed.