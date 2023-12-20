Act of vandalism fells one of Palmerston North's latest public sculptures

One of the Kotahitanga sculptures on Palmerston North's Cuba St has been pushed over.

The Palmerston North Public Sculpture Trust is devastated to see one of its latest pair of sculptures broken by vandals.

The male figure, one of two stainless steel sentinels called Kotahitanga, which were installed at the new entrances to Cuba St in May, has been brought to the ground.

It has now been removed for repairs.

Trust member Simon Barnett said it was the first time in 17 years that any of its public artworks had been vandalised.

Most of the 14 installations had been well-loved by the public, he said.

They had been climbed on, photographed, yarn-bombed and used as backdrops for wedding photos, but not intentionally damaged.

“It’s very frustrating. We are assuming someone or some people decided to cause mayhem and tip him over. It’s really disappointing.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff The female figure of the Kotahitanga pair stands solo opposite her fallen mate on Palmerston North's Cuba St.

Artist Ben Foster had been sent photos of the damaged figure and would be considering the best process for repairing him.

While it was the first time any of the 14 sculptures the trust had worked with the city council to install had been vandalised, it was not the first time one had been damaged.

The Ghost Tower, near the Main St East side of Te Marae o Hine/The Square, took a tumble in strong winds during Easter 2014 while it was still secured by temporary bolts used to have it ready for its unveiling just days earlier.

City council chief customer officer Kerry-Lee Probert said the multi-faceted Kotahitanga male figure was damaged overnight on Tuesday, and discovered on Wednesday morning.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North's revamped Cuba St with its Kotahitanga sculptures was opened in May.

She said the nature of how it was damaged was still being determined.

Te Manawa Museum had helped with the removal of the sculpture, which had been put into safe storage until repairs were carried out.

Probert said the council would be working with the trust and police to work out what happened and who was responsible.

Barnett said there were CCTV cameras in the area which he hoped could provide information.