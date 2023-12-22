Christmas Grinch threatens to cut Palmerston North's Christmas Tree

The Palmerston North Christmas Tree will need to be handled with care for another few seasons.

Plans to replace Palmerston North’s Christmas tree in Te Marae o Hine/The Square narrowly avoided the axe when city councillors delved deep to find savings to keep future rates increases down.

The tree has been through the wars. It was damaged, then fixed, and probably needs to be replaced within two to three years’ time at a cost of $104,000.

But city councillors have considered cutting that money from the budget.

At the time, they were looking at a possible rates rise of 15.6% in 2023/24 and an unaffordable ten-year plan budget.

After several days of debate, the draft rates rise had been reduced to around 11% by Wednesday, but that could compound to a cumulative increase of more than 30% over three years.

“When times are tough, you don’t buy things you don’t really need,” Cr Karen Naylor said.

She said Christmas joy could be created without a tinsel tree, and she would rather see a real tree used.

David Unwin/Stuff Palmerston North's Christmas tree in 2019. How many more years of life are still in it?

But the budget survived by a narrow 7-8 vote.

Cr Lorna Johnson said it would feel really mean to cut funding for a new tree.

“We need to be careful we are not removing everything that brings a bit of joy.”

Johnson reminded councillors that in 2020, when the council decorated a pōhutukawa growing in Te Marae o Hine instead of the ornamental one, the community feedback was that it was underwhelming.

Cr William Wood said he was looking for more meaningful cuts to the council’s budgets than the amount it would take to avoid killing Christmas.

Mayor Grant Smith said he would feel like the Christmas Grinch contemplating cutting the budget for a new tree.

But he did think it was the sort of project a community group rather than city ratepayers could take responsibility for.

Cr Rachel Bowen agreed. She said taking the money out of the budget would send a signal that the council was serious about the need to find savings.

She said she would rather cut a tree than a Christmas event.

Cr Vaughan Dennison came up with a compromise that was supported unanimously.

The money for a new tree will sit in Year 4 of the 10-year budget instead of Year 3.

That would give the community time to consider whether they could find another way to pay for a new tree.