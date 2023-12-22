Tamakuku Terrace subdivision slow to solve housing shortage

Tamakuku Terrace, a new subdivision off James Line in Palmerston North, has proved a disappointment to city councillors.

The first residential subdivision the Palmerston North City Council has undertaken in 30 years is proving slow to sell.

While council property manager Bryce Hosking said there had been an encouraging lift in interest in recent months, only 24 of the 79 sections in stage one of the development had been sold or were under contract.

The council had spent $13.4 million preparing the sections at Tamakuku Terrace next to the Kelvin Grove Cemetery on James Line for sale, but a year after the official opening of the subdivision, it had only recouped $5.57m from sales.

The council needed to sell around 45 sections to break even on stage one.

Hosking said it had been a difficult market for housing and sections. A couple of purchases had fallen through because buyers were unable to get loans.

“I don’t think demand for housing has diminished. It’s just been a very difficult environment. But we are beginning to see some momentum.”

City councillors meeting in the week before Christmas said they were disappointed and frustrated that the intention of providing land for affordable housing had not been realised.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A wetland area spanned by a pedestrian bridge provides a stormwater management solution in the heart of the Tamakuku Terrace subdivision. (file photo)

Hosking said about two-thirds of the sections were smaller than the traditional 700 square metres, and 20% were less than 450 square metres.

It had been designed that way to help meet the perceived need for cheaper land for smaller homes.

However, an arrangement the council had with Homes for People to help deliver affordable housing scattered throughout the subdivision had fallen through.

Hosking said negotiations were still underway to come up with a fresh partnership arrangement, and he was optimistic the goal of providing affordable new homes could still be achieved.

Cr Lorna Johnson said councillors had been hopeful the subdivision would be able to provide more affordable small houses on small sections, but at the moment, she was disappointed.

She said the partnership with a community housing provider was planned to deliver those outcomes.

She was worried about the risks of relying on partnerships to produce results the council wanted, a technique that was being considered for other developments such as social housing at the former Terrace End Bowling Club site in Summerhays St.

Meanwhile, work was continuing to prepare the second stage of the subdivision for sale.

Stage two extended down to a lower terrace, where an oxbow needed to be built to gain resource consent, and a stormwater plan needed to be agreed with an adjoining landowner.