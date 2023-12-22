Hot summer forecast triggers call to conserve water

Most of Palmerston North’s water supply comes from the Turitea dam, which is currently full. (file photo)

Palmerston North’s voluntary water conservation plan has kicked into life ahead of a forecast hot and dry summer and autumn.

The Summer Water Use conservation campaign has been running for four years, and has avoided the need for formal hosing restrictions.

City council three waters group manager Mike Monaghan said people needed to start saving water now.

An El Niño weather pattern was expected to dominate for the first time since 2016, bringing more westerly winds than usual, a lot less rain, a drop in soil moisture levels, and possibly a record-breaking hot summer.

The voluntary water saving scheme asks people to behave as if there were compulsory restrictions in place.

That meant only using water outside between 7pm and 9pm every second day – on odd dates for odd street numbers, and even dates for even street numbers.

“Our community listened, and we’ve managed to get through the past couple of summers without any restrictions,” Monaghan said.

“We need everyone to get into summer water use now, so that we can hopefully avoid or at least delay the need for water restrictions in 2024.”

123rf It’s time to start thinking about shorter showers.

It was likely to be April before conservation efforts could ease.

Most of Palmerston North’s water supply comes from the Turitea dam, which is currently full, but a few hot, sunny days would see the level begin to drop.

The water supply was supplemented by bores around the city. Ashhurst, Longburn and Bunnythorpe each had a bore.

Monaghan said Palmerston North was more fortunate than many other places around New Zealand in having a well-planned water supply.

“This is about showing that we value water, and don’t waste it.”

During January, the council would ramp up its water-saving messages, and provide weekly updates on the city’s water use.

Some tips in the meantime included turning the tap off while brushing your teeth, washing the car with a bucket of water rather than the hose, mulching the garden to keep moisture in, using water from the paddling pool on the garden, and only using the dishwasher and washing machine for full loads.