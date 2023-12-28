Heritage state houses made good as new while retaining character

Kāinga Ora’s flurry of housing development around Palmerston North this year has seen numerous old-style houses demolished to make way for more densely-packed two-storey units.

But there is to be none of that in and around Savage Cres, which is a protected heritage conservation area.

So instead, the agency has been working its way through some 60 old state houses doing complete retrofits.

Regional director Graeme Broderick said eventually, all 77 homes in the area remaining in state ownership would be made over, with insulation, double-glazing and installation of heat pumps.

What makes Savage Cres so different is that it was one of the first state housing developments in New Zealand, built between 1938 and 1945 under direction of New Zealand’s first Labour Government, and named in honour of then Prime Minister Michael Joseph Savage.

It was regarded as a model suburb, with curved streets, and a variety of housing styles clustered around the central, open park.

It included a total of 245 desperately-needed houses, and has been home to many of Palmerston North’s leading citizens, including former Labour MPs Trevor de Cleene and Steve Maharey.

David Unwin/Stuff A history week tour of Savage Cres in 2012.

About 80% of the homes in the area are now privately owned following significant sales to tenants in the 1990s.

Since 1999, it has been recognised as a conservation area in the city’s District Plan.

The plan has firm rules designed to retain as much as possible of what remains of the area’s special character.

Resource consents are required for the partial or total demolition of any pre-1945 home, and for adding new dwellings.

Those activities are only allowed if it can be demonstrated they will not impact on heritage values.

As well as the rules, there are guidelines to help applicants ensure any changes they propose are sympathetic to the area’s character.

It was most unlikely multi-unit developments would be allowed in the area that is excluded from the current medium-density zones identified in the District Plan.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Former Palmerston North Mayor Jono Naylor unveils the history kiosk at Savage Cres in 2013.

In 2013, a story board was unveiled on the Park Rd/Cook St corner of the heritage area explaining its history.

Kāinga Ora recently hosted an open day at one of the two-bedroom homes that had been fully renovated.

Broderick said the 1940s home was getting close to the end of its life.

By bringing it up above building code requirements, it had been given another 50 years of useful service.

Warwick Smith/Stuff KÄinga Ora regional director Graeme Broderick gives a tour of a Savage Cres home made good as new.

It cost $235,000 to achieve.

“It will be warm, dry, healthy and more functional,” Broderick said.

“The home will now perform as good as new.

“It’s been great to be able to bring it up to standard while retaining the aesthetics.”

Broderick said there would be many advantages for the tenants. The home would be cheaper to heat, and easier to keep warm, and that would have flow-on benefits for their health and wellbeing.

Although no exterior changes were made, the 83-year-old kitchen needed a bit of remodelling to open it out to the living area, and adjustments to the layout to accommodate modern appliances, like a microwave and a fridge.

In other makeovers, aluminium window frames would have been used, but in the conservation zone, wooden frames were retained.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A 1940 state house has been brought up to 2023 Kāinga Ora standard in Savage Cres in Palmerston North.

Even redundant chimneys were kept to help preserve character.

Some houses also needed some work outside, such as roofs and exterior cladding, but not the demonstration home.

So far, 60 homes in the Savage Cres area were in various stages of being renovated. There were 20 completed, and 12 in progress.

Residents were accommodated in other homes during the makeovers, with Kāinga Ora taking care of moving costs.

The home’s resident, who did not want to be named, said she and her whānau were very excited to be moving back into their renovated home.