Palmerston North city centre slowdown plans stalled

Motorists will continue to be allowed to drive through central Palmerston North at 50kph, if they can.

Plans to lower speed limits in central Palmerston North have been paused while the city council waits for new instructions from Transport Minister Simeon Brown.

The council had put the plans out for public consultation and received submissions, but a February 8 meeting that had been scheduled to hear those submissions has been cancelled.

Earlier this week, the council also put the brakes on proposals for speed restrictions around the city’s schools because of changes to the Setting of Speed Limit rules.

Brown said in a letter to councils that they should wait for new rules to be issued before continuing with their processes.

The extraordinary strategy and finance committee’s meeting to hear submissions and consider a summary of the submissions has been put off until there is further direction from the Government and Director of Land Transport on how to proceed.

The proposal the council put out for consultation proposed a slower speed limit of 30kph on the roads inside the inner ring road (the city centre) and along Broadway Ave.

There were also slower speed limits proposed on four high-risk areas – Milson Line between Flygers Line and Richardsons Line, and Summerhill Drive, Kahuterawa Rd, and Turitea Rd.

Speed zones were also proposed at two high-risk intersections – Valley Views Rd/Turitea Rd, and No 1 Line/Rongotea Rd.

There were also changes for some roads with an existing 70kph speed limit, including Kelvin Grove Rd, Te Wanaka Rd, and Gillespies Line.

The plan was developed in compliance with the national road safety strategy Road to Zero.

That required all councils to produce a speed management plan every three years, with a deadline of June 20, 2024 for the first plan to be in place.

Those deadlines have been revoked by the National Government.

“The policies within the previous Government’s so-called ‘Road to Zero’ strategy, in relation to speed limits, are no longer the Government road safety strategy,” Brown said.

He said the new rules would ensure that when speed limits were set, the economic impacts and travel times would be taken into consideration alongside safety.