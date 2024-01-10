Efforts to put the brakes on speeding dirt bike riders considered

Dirt bike riders are causing headaches on Palmerston North streets and shared pathways such as this one along the Mangaone Stream.

Dirt bike racers riding at speed on shared pathways and public roads around Palmerston North are creating problems for the city council as well as for residents and police.

Kathy Dever-Tod, the council’s group manager for parks and logistics, said there had been an increase in complaints to the council’s call centre and in online comments about the issue during the past six months.

“Motorbikes should not be on our pathways, and there are signs on most of our walkways stating this.”

She said council staff would be talking to people in the community and to police about anything else that could be done.

The council had limited powers as it could not take enforcement action, which was a job for police.

Its tools included the use of bylaws, education campaigns and signage.

Installing barriers such as bollards could impede access for legitimate pathway users such as cyclists and people in wheelchairs as well as other vehicles.

Dever-Tod said the council wanted to ensure that everyone could continue to use the pathways safely.

If people saw dirt bikes being ridden dangerously, they should take a photo if they felt safe to do so and complain to police.

If anyone felt unsafe or saw a person riding recklessly, they should call 111.

One resident who did not want to be named said the riders sometimes wore face coverings, so they were hard to recognise, and people did not feel safe approaching them.

Police have acknowledged that the behaviour of dirt bike riders has been causing community concern. Inquiries were continuing to identify the problem riders and where they came from, but no arrests had been made recently.