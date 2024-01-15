Water supply in Palmerston North sweet, for now

Palmerston North’s drinking water supplies are holding up well so far this summer.

The city council is not contemplating introducing water restrictions just now, but three waters group manager Mike Monaghan is encouraging voluntary water conservation.

The average daily drawdown from the city’s main water supply at the Turitea Treatment Plant in December was almost identical to the same month a year ago, and the water level at the dam remained high.

City residents used a total of 20,500m³ of water from the treatment plant and network of bores each day during December.

“We do not plan to implement formal water restrictions in the immediate future, though we’re still encouraging everyone in our community to jump on board our Summer Water Use initiative.”

Monaghan said the water situation could change quite quickly this summer in response to local weather patterns.

The last two summers, the city had avoided formal water restrictions because there had been plenty of rain.

This season’s El Niño weather pattern could bring more westerly winds, more heat and less rain than usual, and a drop in soil moisture levels.

Voluntary efforts now could help avoid water shortages later.

The council was encouraging people to only use garden sprinklers, hoses and irrigation systems between 7pm and 9pm on alternate days, use mulch to lock in moisture around plants, use a bucket instead of the hose to wash the car, and use public pools to cool off rather than splashing water around the backyard.

While people in Wellington were queueing to buy water tanks for emergency supplies, in Palmerston North, the city council had disbanded a brief campaign it ran in 2020 to encourage their use.

Monaghan said most hardware stores sold water tanks, and more information about storing water could be found on the Civil Defence webpage.