Community garden planned to teach families how to grow food

The Papaioea Pasifika Community Trust is aiming to set up a community garden to teach families how to grow their own food.

The trust has applied to the Palmerston North City Council for a licence to occupy part of Bill Brown Park near its Havelock Ave centre and an adjoining playground.

Chairman for the group Sonny Liuvaie said the aim of setting up the garden was to improve food security for Pasifika families and the wider community.

It was hoped at least 40 families each year would get involved in tending the garden and learning how to take the lessons home to set up their own vegetable plots.

The lessons would include learning how to grow culturally significant foods in New Zealand’s climate conditions.

It would cost about $13,500 to set up the garden, with planter boxes, topsoil, compost and seedlings, and about $7000 to $10,000 a year to maintain it.

The trust had secured some money from the MSD food security project, and would need to do additional fundraising.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North's Pasifika community want to set up a garden to teach skills to take home.

The plan was a good fit with the existing Kai Security Squad for improving food resilience in the 4412 Awapuni post code area.

The Pasifika Community Garden Project Maala Kai had support from the Manawatū Food Action Network, Ora Konnect and the local Palmerston North Community Gardens group.

There was support from Kāinga Ora for helping families involved with the project to set up their own gardens in state-owned properties.

The garden would also complement the trust’s existing food hub and food bank projects.

The land area was approximately 27 square metres, and the trust would be charged an annual fee of $50.

Because the proposed garden would be set up on reserve land, the city council has to notify the public about its intention to grant the trust a licence agreement to occupy the area.

It also had to seek feedback to comply with council’s own support and funding policy for helping community groups.

People have until February 18 to have their say.