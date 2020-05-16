Three people injured after crash in Feilding

Three people were injured in a two-car crash in Feilding on Friday.

Three people are injured following a crash in Feilding on Friday.

Emergency services attended the two-car crash on Kimbolton Road, between Simon St and Seddon St at 7.05pm.

Three patients were taken to Palmerston North hospital, one in a serious condition, another in a moderate condition and the other's injuries were minor, a St John spokesman said.

A police spokeswoman said the road was blocked for some time and the Serious Crash Unit attended.

The crash would be investigated.