Suspicious fire at Palmerston North dental clinic

Palmerston North's Vivian St Dental was the site of a suspicious fire on Monday evening.

A blaze in a Palmerston North dental clinic has been deemed suspicious.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at Vivan St Dental at 7.23pm on Monday.

A police scene guard was stationed in front of the business through the night, it's front window was smashed in.

Palmerston North Fire Station's senior station officer Chris Faithfull said the blaze was "definitely suspicious" and an investigator would be at the scene on Tuesday morning to determine the cause.

Jeanette Ansell was greeted by at least three firetrucks as she attempted to drive home past the scene on Monday evening.

She was booked in for a check up on Thursday, but doubted the dentistry would be open for business.

It's the last thing the owners needed, Ansell said.

"It's a small business with people who have been there for years, and all that equipment is so expensive. It's awful."