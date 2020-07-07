Man who died in workplace tractor incident was from Chatham Islands

A man who died in a workplace incident near Whanganui has been named.

A man who died in a workplace incident involving a tractor on a farm near Whanganui was from the Chatham Islands.

The police said he was 19-year-old Peter Atkins-Pirika, who was working at Morikau Station farm, owned by Morikanui Inc.

Emergency services were notified of the incident on Morikau Road in Ranana, 60 kilometres up the river from Whanganui, at 9.25am on Tuesday June 30.

Worksafe has launched an investigation and the death is with the coroner.