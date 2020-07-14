Frustrated residents want more information about Palmerston North rail yard

KiwiRail's new rail yard is worrying those who will have to sell and move, or live close to the busy new site.

Residents living in the path of KiwiRail’s planned new freight yard near Palmerston North are frustrated by a lack of communication about the development and its effects.

The site for the 2½ kilometre-long KiwiRail centre is to sit on Railway Rd, between the city’s airport and Bunnythorpe, and directly affects about 70 homes.

KiwiRail experts were in Bunnythorpe on Monday to answer questions about the project, but residents who wanted to know about changes to roads around the new yards were frustrated the New Zealand Transport Agency and Palmerston North City Council were not present to answer questions.

Parteshma Chand has lived off Parrs Rd, which intersects with Railway Rd, with her husband and son for less than a year.

READ MORE:

* Residents feel railroaded by KiwiRail freight centre plans

* Mayor welcomes first passengers on resumed TranzAlpine train service

* KiwiRail announces site for new Palmerston North rail centre



Supplied The site for the 2½km-long KiwiRail centre is on Railway Rd in Bunnythorpe.

Chand said she was not told about plans for the freight yard when she bought the land and was now worried her $2 million property would lose its value.

“The whole reason was because it’s a lifestyle block and it suits our lifestyle. It’s not a lifestyle block any more.”

The yard would be operating 24 hours and the family would have to adjust to the shunting and increased heavy traffic.

“I’m a doctor and do shift work, and have a child.”

Railway Rd is to be moved with an alternative roadway and Chand wanted to know where it would go because she travelled that route to work.

However, KiwiRail was unable to answer those questions and transport agency officials and city council officials were absent on Monday.

“We are taking time to get some answers and we are none the wiser,” Chand said.

Set up on five tables in a Bunnythorpe School classroom were maps, with KiwiRail experts who talked to people about roading, flooding, wastewater, noise, property and the railway.

About 120 people turned up to learn more about the project and animated chatter enveloped the room as people expressed their concerns.

KiwiRail investment and capital transactions general manager Olivia Poulsen said the event gave people the chance to talk to officials about their specific concerns.

The 70 households directly affected would be met individually.

“It’s an unpleasant process, buying people’s houses. But by and large people have been understanding.”

Karen Evans is not losing her property, but was concerned about the effect of the development on the community. “We are losing our friends.”

She said her family chose to live in Bunnythorpe for the quiet lifestyle and the small community, and that was at risk.

“We can’t see it as a good thing at the moment. We will get the noise bad and the lights.”

Not knowing where the redircted Railway Rd would end up was a concern.

She said the event was mostly helpful. “It’s good that they are meeting with the people, but they should have had NZTA and Palmerston City Council.

“We have no idea about the road and they must know, but they are saying they don’t.”

Karen's husband Bill Evans said the biggest issues were noise, light pollution and the social and cultural changes.

“We are going to lose people from our community. Where are they going to go?”