New Quest hotel scheduled to open in August

The new Quest hotel on Fitzherbert Ave wil likely open in August.

Palmerston North’s new Quest Hotel will open next month after a year of development and construction.

The Fitzherbert Ave accommodation is the first Rangitāne o Manawatū Investment Trust work to be ready since its $13.5 million Treaty of Waitangi settlement in 2017.

Partnering with Wallace Development, the iwi transformed the site of the former Blair Tennent hostel, between Ferguson and College streets, into a 41-apartment block for Quest.

The new hotel was just a month away from completion when the coronavirus lockdown hit in March, and the subsequent delays pushed the hotel’s opening back from May to mid-August.

Ruma Karaitiana says the coronavirus crisis had less effect on the Quest development than first feared.

The new hotel will replace the existing Quest hotel, just a kilometre up the road towards The Square.

The move comes as the hotel chain works to upgrade or replace its older hotels, Quest says.

The old Quest will continue under a new name, and its long-time Quest employees, Delia and Ben Goodall, will become the franchise directors for the new Quest.

Quest New Zealand chief executive Stephen Mansfield said the new development would create dozens of new jobs.

Investment trust chairman Ruma Karaitiana​ said the coronavirus disruptions had less of an effect on the development than initially feared and the iwi was pleased with the result.

The finishing touches on the building will be made by the end of next week, when the iwi will bless the site and prepare to hand it over to Quest.

The following week the furnishings and appliances will start going into the apartments and Quest is due to open the new hotel on August 12.

“It feels good to get our first project complete and have the ledger flip over from money going out to money coming in.”

Karitiana said it was a big milestone on the path towards Rangitāne’s long-term objective for the treaty settlement funds – to generate revenue for the iwi’s social and cultural projects, and to strengthen the iwi and its individual members.

Rangitāne has other development on the go, including a 32-section Hokowhitu housing subdivision and a future project involving the old police station on Church St, which the iwi bought last year.