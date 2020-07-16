Ray Toole's hard graft pays off with Central Stags contract

CRICKET: Manawatū seam bowler Ray Toole has been rewarded for three years of hard work with his first Central Districts contract.

The left-armer was included on the CD contract list for next season after he impressed in his first year with the Stags, playing four Plunket Shield games and six one-day matches last summer.

Toole, 22, moved to Manawatū from Melbourne in 2017 to work with former Black Cap Jacob Oram at Massey University and has played for the Manawatū rep side and CD A.

Toole spent two years in Auckland at St Kentigern College in 2011 and 2012 and played the national year 10 schools finals in Palmerston North that season before returning to Australia.

“I always wanted to come back to New Zealand. I didn't want to move back to Melbourne,” he said.

“When I got the opportunity through Massey and the student support programme to work with Jake I took it with both hands.”

Toole played for the Monash Tigers in the Victoria Premier League, but he enjoyed the fresh start in New Zealand and believed it had helped his development.

Last season he took eight wickets in the Plunket Shield and two in the one-day competition. He said it had been daunting to start with, but the team welcomed him.

He had enjoyed the step up in competition.

“You miss your length by a fraction or your width by a fraction and it's easy runs for them.”

Toole said he would like to play as many games for CD as he could.

“I just want to keep looking to push the bar that's been set so far and see where I can take my cricket.

“It's good to be playing with such a good level of cricketers, learning off them and seeing what works, then exploring where I can take my skills.”

All the other contracted CD seamers have played for New Zealand: Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner and Ben Wheeler. Toole said they were good players to learn from.

Toole has started his off-season training with CD A and pathways coach Dave Meiring and Manawatū players Ma’ara Ave and Mason Hughes. Next month the CD squad will assemble for training.

Toole has finished his business degree and has been doing coaching work for Manawatū and some work for Mark Cleaver through Massey Ventures.

Other new players on the contract list are Hawke’s Bay trio, spinner Jayden Lennox, wicketkeeper batsman Bayley Wiggins and batsman Brad Schmulian.

Schmulian has been in the Stags since 2017, but this is his first contract.

Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor and Will Young are New Zealand-contracted players.

From last year’s list, Willem Ludick, Kieran Noema-Barnett and Bevan Small were not contracted.

CD contract list: Doug Bracewell (Hawke’s Bay), Tom Bruce (Taranaki), Josh Clarkson (Nelson), Dane Cleaver (Manawatū), Greg Hay (Nelson), Jayden Lennox (Hawke’s Bay), Christian Leopard (Hawke’s Bay), Adam Milne (Manawatū), Seth Rance (Wairarapa), Brad Schmulian (Hawke’s Bay), Ben Smith (Whanganui), Blair Tickner (Hawke’s Bay), Ray Toole (Manawatū), Ben Wheeler (Marlborough), Bayley Wiggins (Hawke’s Bay), George Worker (Manawatū).