Safety improvements proposed for State Highway 57 around Levin

Transport officials are planning to make safety improvements to a busy stretch of road near Levin where crashes are common.

There have been 11 crashes that left people dead or seriously injured on State Highway 57, between the SH1 intersection south of the town and Heatherlea East Rd, to the north, in the past five years.

NZ Transport Agency senior manager Emma Speight said the proposed safety improvements would keep the road safe ahead of the new Levin to north of Ōtaki highway opening in 2029, to Levin’s east.

“SH57 will continue to be an important local road after the new highway is completed and it’s important that we tackle the safety issues on the existing road right now.”

To prevent more crashes, the transport agency plans to build a roundabout at the SH57-Queen St intersection to slow approaching vehicles.

Its data shows that roundabouts can reduce deaths or injuries at busy intersections by up to 65 per cent.

Plans also include the installation of stretches of barriers on the side of the road and wider centrelines, which could reduce serious crashes by up to 20 per cent.

Side barriers could reduce deaths or injuries by up to 30 per cent, the agency says.

Speight said the agency wanted people to make known their views on the proposals.

The agency is also reviewing the speed limits on SH57 between SH1 and Shannon.

It is hosting five “drop-in” sessions around Levin and Shannon from July 21-25 for people to get more information.