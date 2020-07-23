Woman who lives near dangerous intersection says roundabout only a start

Transport agency officials are proposing a roundabout for the SH57-Queen St East intersection in Levin.

A woman who lives near a dangerous Horowhenua intersection says a proposed roundabout is good news, but pedestrians and cyclists also need a way to navigate the crossroads safely.

Eleven people have been seriously injured or killed at the intersection of State Highway 57 and Queen St East in the past five years.

The NZ Transport Agency plans to slow traffic with a roundabout. Its data shows roundabouts can reduce deaths or injuries at busy intersections by up to 65 per cent.

Agency senior manager Emma Speight said the proposed safety improvements would keep the road safe ahead of the new Levin to north of Ōtaki highway, which will open in 2029, to Levin’s east.

Jenny Warren lives on Redwood Grove and has to cross SH57 to get to her house, on a rural cul-de-sac.

She witnessed a fatal smash at the site about five years ago and her mother-in-law saw a crash resulting in serious injuries a few years later.

Over the years the family had seen many crashes and Warren said witnessing the horrors had a big effect on her.

She has been in contact with council and agency officials advocating for safety improvements for eight years, “not just for us, but for the impact on people that have accidents on the corner.”

People drove through the intersection at 100kmh. “When you make an error, it’s ruthless.”

Warren said the area was becoming increasingly residential and more children lived there.

The council had added shared pathways on either side of the intersection, increasing foot traffic, while cyclists needed a safe way across.

She has a 13-year-old in his first year of college who bikes through the intersection on his way to school.

“You just have to teach them the right way, but if my phone goes off within five minutes of him leaving I will panic.”

She said there was risk in allowing him to bike through the traffic.

“For me, the ultimate would be some form of bridge, and under or overpass.”

The agency’s plans also include installing stretches of barriers on the side of the road and wider centrelines, which could reduce serious crashes by up to 20 per cent.

The agency said barriers could reduce deaths or injuries by up to 30 per cent.

It was also reviewing the speed limits on SH57 between SH1 and Shannon.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said the district council welcomed the proposals, which it had advocated for since 2009.

“The intersection is rated as one of the top 100 worst intersections in New Zealand and having it removed and replaced with a roundabout will improve safety for all.

“Council officers are working with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency on the project. In the next few weeks, we will have contractors on site carrying out preparatory work to inform the design of the roundabout and take the opportunity to upgrade infrastructure services prior to construction.”