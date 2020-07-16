Suspicious fire burns in the middle of Palmerston North

Firefighters rushed to a small blaze in the middle of Palmerston North on Thursday.

Smoke billowed high into the sky above central Palmerston North when a suspicious fire broke out in The Square.

Trees and bushes near the Palmerston North City Council building were engulfed in flames when firefighters rushed to the scene at 4.45pm on Thursday.

Palmerston North fire station officer James van der Schouw said the fire was put out in five minutes. It appeared to be suspicious.

He said ive young people were seen hanging around the area and they might have been involved.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Fire broke out in vegetation in The Square on Thursday evening.

“It seems rather unusual, especially as it’s been raining.”

Verdict Cafe staff member Nicole Yarrall called the fire brigade after she saw smoke billowing past the cafe windows.

She thought its bakery upstairs was on fire because of the amount of black smoke. “We were very relieved.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Firefighters say the blaze appears to be suspicious.

There was lots of yelling and screaming, and Yarrall ran out with a bucket to douse the fire.

She and a council staff member scooped four buckets of water from the duck pond on to the fire before Fire and Emergency arrived.

Cafe owner Carole Hawley said she had seen lots of young people in the area on Thursday.

“They hang around in the middle on their scooters, but it will be on camera.”

The police had been notified.