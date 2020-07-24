Manawatū iwi urges members to pursue $50m Māori training fund

A Manawatū iwi is urging its members to apply for a share of $50 million of trades training.

Applications are open for the Māori Trades and Training Fund, a contestable grant allocated as part of the Government’s Covid-19 response package in Budget 2020.

Ngāti Kauwhata chairman Dennis Emery said the fund would upskill Māori and provide better opportunities into employment.

Funding is intended to support trainee wages and allowances, and also support services such as pastoral care to overcome barriers to participating in training or apprenticeships.

Applications are being assessed by the Provincial Development Unit and Te Arawhiti, a new Crown agency dedicated to fostering relationships between Māori and the Government.

The first schemes are expected to be funded and operating from August.

“Proposals must ... address labour market barriers in Māori communities ... and create pathways for Māori to move into more formal training or employment,” Emery said.

The Māori Trades and Training Fund works alongside other programmes supporting Māori communities.

This includes He Poutama Rangatahi, which targets unemployed people not undertaking education or training, and Te Ara Mahi, which supports people in the provinces to find employment.

The fund also works alongside the Apprentice Support Programme, which includes Mana in Mahi.