A truck that crashed on Thursday morning is blocking one lane of Halcombe Rd, near Managhs Rd

Emergency services were called to Halcombe Rd, near Managhs Rd, after the truck rolled at 10.20am on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said there were no initial reports of injuries, but St John Ambulance was on the scene.

The rolled truck was still partially blocking the road, which was down to one lane at 10.50am.